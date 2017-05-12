Trump names Kris Kobach as vice chair of Commission on Election Integrity

On Friday, President Donald Trump named Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to help lead a new commission to investigate voter fraud.

Kobach will be the vice chair of the Commission on Election Integrity.

Some Democrats say the only reason the commission exists is to give life to Trump’s claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election. Kobach said that’s simply not true, however.

“The number one task is to assemble facts, statistics, data on the issue of, the broadly defined issue of election integrity,” Kobach, said. “Specifically, that includes voter fraud at the polling place, registration, people being on the voter rolls who are not citizens. People being on the voter rolls who may have passed away, but haven’t been taken off yet.”

During his time as Kansas Secretary of State, Kobach made voter fraud a top priority. He is the only state official in the country who has the authority to prosecute voter fraud.

“So we’ve been able to do prosecutions pretty vigorously over the past year and a half and we just had our ninth conviction,” Kobach said. “Eight of the nine cases were for double voting, voting in two states, and many of those people were serial double voters.”

Kobach wants the commission to focus on state-level voter fraud. Every state has a different election system.

“The commission can look at some of the vulnerabilities the 50 systems and say, ‘Here’s what’s working. Here’s what’s not working,” Kobach said.

Trump points to voter fraud as the reason Hillary Clinton had three million more votes than him in the 2016 election.

The commission is tasked with providing a full report with recommendations to, potentially, states and congress on ways to improve the election process.

