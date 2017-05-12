Worries continue for sheltered workshops despite passage of bill

There’s been another success for supporters of sheltered workshops, which employ people living with disabilities.

The Missouri Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to protect their rights with 32 votes. So, it’s a done deal that will move on to the governor’s desk.

A group called Dignity Has a Voice even packed the capitol to show their support.

However, it doesn’t mean their worries are over just because it passed.

Opponents say the workshops encourage segregation and that the low pay is unfair, but supporters say the workshops are necessary so that not only do those with disabilities have a purpose, but also so that they have a place to go.

Now, Missouri fully supports that. However, that doesn’t mean the fight is over.

House bill 1194 is the next concern. If it doesn’t pass, municipalities like Kansas City will be able to set their own minimum wage.

If that happens, shelters in Kansas City won’t be able to keep up with costs to pay employees and will close.

Family members affected said that would turn their lives upside down.

In August, the Fight for Fifteen movement will ask voters to raise the wage to $15 if it doesn’t pass.

The support from Missouri will protect the nearly 90 workshops in the state, which employ about 6,000 people.

