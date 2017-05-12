Two teens charged in Blue Springs home burglary that led to school lockdowns

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a Blue Springs home burglary Thursday that led to school lockdowns in Blue Springs. (KCTV5)

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a Blue Springs home burglary Thursday that led to school lockdowns in Blue Springs.

Deron E. Bandy, 17, of Blue Springs, and Javonte M. Tiger, 18, of Independence, each face first-degree burglary and stealing. Prosecutors requested $150,000 bonds.

According to court records, the two, along with and an unnamed juvenile, went to a Blue Springs home and stole firearms, leading to a search for the suspects that also resulted in the lockdowns of three Blue Spring public schools.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and saw three young men running down the street. One was carrying a gun case.

The incident remains under investigation.

