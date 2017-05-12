Do-it-yourself advice to keep your lawn care equipment, wallet happy

Before you even use any equipment, check the oil and air filter. If the gas is old, remove it and put in new fuel. (Ronelle Williams/KCTV5 News)

With all the rain we've had, it's time to mow and trim, yet again.

However, a service technician is offering some do-it-yourself advice to keep your lawn care equipment and wallet happy. And it all starts with the basics.

Before you even use any equipment, check the oil and air filter. If the gas is old, remove it and put in new fuel.

Service technician Steve Reinking with Northern Tool says basic filters for mowers have to be kept clean and be replaced.

"If you're in a hurry and you want to finish the yard, the best thing you can do is tap it on something and get the bulk of it off, but if you try blowing it, you'll get the dirt embedded in it and it'll start getting into the carburetor and that causes issues," he said.

But some engine filters can use a pre-filter instead of the paper, which is easy to clean with soap and water, so it can be reused and kept a bit longer than paper.

"This protects the paper filter because paper filters, once they get dirty, you can't blow them out. It'll make them worse. You toss them and get rid of them. But pre-filters save you from having to replace the air filter as often as you would with straight paper," Reinking said.

Reinking says the No. 1 thing that causes problems for customers is bad gas, but using fuel treatment as a preventative measure can take care of that.

"What that does is prolong the gas' life. It keeps it from separating, and it keeps moisture from getting in there. It will give you a fighting chance the next spring to have a successful pull and start," Reinking said.

When it comes to mowers, Reinking says there is one thing you may not be able to do yourself.

If there's a problem with the belt, you'll want to take it to a service technician to make sure everything is taken apart and put back together correctly.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.