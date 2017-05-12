Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-29 in Platte City

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92. (Missouri Highway Patrol)

Three people are dead after a multiple-vehicle crash Friday in Platte City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92. The interstate re-opened about 3:30 p.m.

Troopers say road crews were striping the lanes which caused a traffic tie up back, and someone not paying attention, slammed into the last vehicle stuck in the tie-up.

They say a Dodge dually pickup hit an SUV at full highway speed without braking. The driver and passenger in the pickup, which had Iowa plates, went to the hospital with critical and serious injuries.

Sadly, all three people in the rear-ended SUV, a GMC Envoy, were killed.

The impact then pushed that SUV into a semi which then sideswiped a passenger car. None of those people was seriously hurt. Just cuts and scrapes on the semi driver.

As for the people killed in the GMC Envoy, a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant said a man and woman were in the front seat and an elderly woman in the backseat. He said they were from Kansas but wouldn't say yet if they were from the metro. He wanted to make sure their family members were notified first.

He doesn't know yet why the pickup driver failed to see the back-up ahead. He said there was plenty of sight distance, so the driver should have noticed if he had been paying attention.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.