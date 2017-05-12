Man dies after being hit by car in Kansas City armed robbery

Police say the man was hit by a vehicle while standing in the street. (KCTV5)

A comic book store owner has died from his injuries following an armed robbery at his store after he was struck by the door of the fleeing robber's vehicle.

The man was hit at about 12:40 p.m. on Friday in the 3900 block of Walnut Ave.

Police say it all started as a robbery at a comic book store that's been there since the 1970s.

Witnesses who spoke to KCTV5 News said they saw a man walk into Clint's Comics on Main Street. He told them hello on the way in, but a few minutes later he came running out carrying a stack of comics as the owner of the store chased him, shouting.

"The owner of the comic shop was saying, 'He stole from me! He stole from me!'" Kenneth Kepfer, a witness, said. "I went over there to intervene because I could tell by the way he was nervously opening his door something was wrong. But I hesitated and he backed up and his car door was open. The dude backed up and he hit his head really hard on the ground."

"The guy backed up into him with the car door open," witness Jason Howland said. "He fell and hit his head pretty hard. Our owner ran across the street to the fire station to get EMTs and they were here pretty quick. Probably five minutes."

Police told KCTV5 News that they are still looking for the suspect, who is driving a white hatchback.

The investigation has been reclassified to a homicide, police said.

I've confirmed with witnesses that Clint's Comics was robbed, and that the suspect badly injured the owner trying to get away. pic.twitter.com/JemIKMYAuq — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) May 12, 2017

Police have clarified that this was not a carjacking. They say suspect robbed a nearby store, hit someone while driving off. https://t.co/KiixGM7nRm — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) May 12, 2017

Neighbors told me he works in a comic shop on Main Street. https://t.co/KiixGM7nRm — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) May 12, 2017

