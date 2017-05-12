Armed robbery ends with elderly man run over by suspect - KCTV5

Armed robbery ends with elderly man run over by suspect

Posted: Updated:
Chopper5's view of the scene where the incident happened. (KCTV) Chopper5's view of the scene where the incident happened. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The man was hit about 12:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, where police went on a call about an armed robbery. 

Police arrived to find that a man had been hit by the suspect's vehicle while standing in the street.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of being hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

