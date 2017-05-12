Armed robbery ends with elderly man run over by suspect

Police say the man was hit by a vehicle while standing in the street. (KCTV5)

Chopper5's view of the scene where the incident happened. (KCTV)

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The man was hit about 12:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, where police went on a call about an armed robbery.

Police arrived to find that a man had been hit by the suspect's vehicle while standing in the street.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of being hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.