Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Kansas City armed robbery

Police say the man was hit by a vehicle while standing in the street. (KCTV5)

Chopper5's view of the scene where the incident happened. (KCTV)

An elderly man has died from his injuries after he was struck by the door of an armed robbery suspect's vehicle on Friday.

The man was hit about 12:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue.

"The guy backed up into him with the car door open. He fell and hit his head pretty hard. Our owner ran across the street to the fire station to get EMTs and they were here pretty quick,"witness Jason Howland said.

The investigation has been reclassified to a homicide, police say.

