Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Kansas City armed rob - KCTV5

Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Kansas City armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Chopper5's view of the scene where the incident happened. (KCTV) Chopper5's view of the scene where the incident happened. (KCTV)
Police say the man was hit by a vehicle while standing in the street. (KCTV5) Police say the man was hit by a vehicle while standing in the street. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An elderly man has died from his injuries after he was struck by the door of an armed robbery suspect's vehicle on Friday.

The man was hit about 12:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue.

"The guy backed up into him with the car door open. He fell and hit his head pretty hard. Our owner ran across the street to the fire station to get EMTs and they were here pretty quick,"witness Jason Howland said.

The investigation has been reclassified to a homicide, police say.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.