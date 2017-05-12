Woman out thousands after HomeAdvisor recommends 'trusted pro' for repairs

A Johnson County widow says a contractor took her money and let her down, and the website which recommended the “trusted pro” doesn’t have her back. (Submitted)

Pam Andres paid for a new driveway and retaining wall and was left with a mess that senior citizens from her church eventually fixed. She says the contractor dodged her calls and ignored her text messages.

HomeAdvisor then sent her an email with thoughts and prayers and then some helpful links.

"That doesn't fix my driveway. That doesn't give me my money back for what I have in this, and he's still out there," Andres said.

KCTV5 News digs for some answers. How much did Home Advisor really know about this trusted pro?

And our investigative unit puts Home Advisor to the test, creating a bogus company with no business license, real address or insurance.

Decide if you want to hire Angie’s Flowers and Landscaping, Monday at 10 p.m.

