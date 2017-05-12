KCPD names Deputy Chief David Zimmerman as interim chief of police

Deputy Chief Zimmerman joined the KCPD in January 1983 as an entrant officer and has served in numerous roles throughout the department since. (KCPD)

The Kansas City Missouri Board of Police Commissioners has named an interim chief of police.

Deputy Chief David Zimmerman was selected to serve as the department’s interim chief from May 21, until the board appoints a new chief.

The current Chief, Darryl Forté, has announced that he will retire May 20.

“The Board is honored to have Deputy Chief Zimmerman fill this vital position while we conduct our search for a new chief of police,” Board President Leland Shurin said.

Deputy Chief Zimmerman joined the KCPD in January 1983 as an entrant officer and has served in numerous roles throughout the department since. He has worked in patrol as both an officer and commander, as a detective in the Narcotics and Vice Division and Internal Affairs Unit, and later oversaw the Budget Unit and Fiscal Division. His most recent assignment has been as commander of the Patrol Bureau.

Deputy Chief Zimmerman is a graduate of Oak Park High School, and he has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and a master’s degree in public administration, both from Park University. He is a 2001 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

