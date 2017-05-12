Overland Park man tries to hit worker with car at apartment complex

Todd Elliott Paddock, 50, is in the Johnson County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after allegedly trying to hit a worker at his apartment complex with his car.

Paddock drove up to the workers at a high rate of speed and cursed at them, calling them “m----- f-----s.”

He and his management do not get along, Overland Park Police say, because of an increase in price at the complex due to pool repairs.

Paddock saw the workers at the pool and took his aggression out on them, almost hitting one of the workers.

The worker was able to get out of the way, but one of the worker’s trailers was hit.

The worker did not know Paddock.

