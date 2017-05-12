Police: Skimming devices found on Overland Park gas pumps

The Overland Park Police department has said they have seen an increase in skimming devices on gas pumps this year.

Two such devices were found attached to credit card readers on gas pumps a gas station in Overland Park.

Skimming devices record the credit card numbers of customers using their cards to buy gas, then criminals use the numbers to make unauthorized purchases.

The police say the best way to see if you have had your credit card number skimmed is to check your credit card and/or bank account statements regularly, so you can report any unauthorized purchases.

If you see someone tampering with a gas pump, police say to call 911. They say, "Our best opportunity to catch those installing or removing gas pump credit card skimmers is for alert citizens to observe the activity and report it immediately."

