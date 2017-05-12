Police search for missing Liberty teen

Ferris is described as a white woman, 5-foot, 1-inches tall, 101 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. (Liberty Police)

The Liberty Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police are searching for Desirea Ann Ferris, 18, of Liberty, MO.

Ferris is described as a white woman, 5-foot, 1-inches tall, 101 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Ferris may be wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and a cream-colored crop top. They say she also may have a tan purse.

Ferris’ family reported her missing on May 4. She was last seen on May 1, when she left her home in an unknown vehicle.

Police say calls to her mobile phone go straight to voicemail.

Ferris’ family says that her leaving without returning or contacting her mother is unusual and that she has never done this in the past.

Authorities say there is no indication that Ferris ran away from home.

Anyone with information about Ferris is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

