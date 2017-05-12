Liberty police seek help finding missing 18-year-old

Ferris is described as a white woman, 5-foot, 1-inches tall, 101 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. (Liberty Police)

A Liberty teen vanished nearly two weeks ago, and her family and friends haven’t seen or heard from her since.

Police are now turning to the public for help. They say no evidence points to kidnapping, but it hasn’t been ruled out.

In the meantime, the girl’s family continues to search for her.

Life for Patti Tam is no longer the same.

“She said she would be home that night, and she never came home,” Tam said.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Desirea Ferris, went missing on May 1. Ferris left her home in Liberty and hasn’t been seen since.

“As far as the last people she was with, since it’s an active investigation, we can’t say the names, but these people are not good people,” Tam said.

Ferris’ family reported her disappearance to Liberty police a couple days later. Tam says it not like her daughter to not call or use social media.

“She would call or text me numerous times a day whether I was at work or at home this is totally, totally not like her,” Tam said.

Tam says her daughter was spotted at a gas station on Banister and Holmes roads.

Ferris is described as a white woman, 5’1” tall, 101 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Ferris may be wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and a cream-colored crop top. They say she also may have a tan purse.

Anyone with information about is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.