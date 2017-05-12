ATF agents shoot armed suspect at Independence hotel

While serving the warrant, the suspect came out of the hotel, armed, and was shot by ATF personnel. (KCTV5)

What started as the standard serving of a warrant at an Independence hotel turned violent late Thursday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attempted to serve a warrant for an armed person staying at the Crossland Economy Studios located in the 14800 block of E 42nd Street.

While serving the warrant, the suspect came out of the hotel, armed, and was shot by ATF personnel.

The suspect sustained a non-life threatening injury during the shooting.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting.

During the incident, agents asked people at the hotel to stay in their rooms as a safety precaution.

“The safety of the community is our priority in every situation. I know they were all temporarily told to stay in their rooms while we made sure the scene was safe," Independence Police Public Information Officer John Syme said.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the hotel and remained there for nearly six hours.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or why they were serving the warrant. They say the suspect is expected to be okay.

Independence police are investigating the shooting.

