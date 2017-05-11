Police searching for missing 16-year-old - KCTV5

Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Posted:

Kansas City police are searching for a missing 16-year-old teenager. 

Laura King has been missing since Thursday afternoon. 

Her mother, Mitzi King, says her daughter left Oak Park High School unexpectedly. She says her daughter has medical issues. 

Both her mother and the Kansas City Police Department are concerned for her welfare. 

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

