Police locate missing 16-year-old KCMO girl

Kansas City police have located a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Police say Laura King has been found and is safe. She had been missing since Thursday afternoon. 

Her mother, Mitzi King, says her daughter left Oak Park High School unexpectedly. She said her daughter has medical issues. 

