4 hurt, 2 in critical condition following rollover wreck

4 hurt, 2 in critical condition following rollover wreck

Four people were hurt following a rollover wreck. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO

Two people suffered critical injuries following a rollover wreck at 49th and Lydia. 

Police said four people were injured in the wreck after a vehicle rolled over and landed in the front yard of a home. 

Two people were ejected from the vehicle, according to police. 

The wreck happened at 9:19 p.m. 

