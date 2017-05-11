4 hurt, 2 in critical condition following rollover wreck

Four people were hurt following a rollover wreck. (KCTV5)

Two people suffered critical injuries following a rollover wreck at 49th and Lydia.

Police said four people were injured in the wreck after a vehicle rolled over and landed in the front yard of a home.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

The wreck happened at 9:19 p.m.

