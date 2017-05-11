$2 million worth of cocaine, small plane seized in Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) -- A search of a small plane that was planning to land at a western Kansas airport Wednesday evening reportedly turned up millions of dollars worth of cocaine.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, they were working with the Dept. of Homeland Security when they learned a suspicious aircraft would be flying into Liberal, Kansas, Mid-America Regional Airport. They reached out to the Seward Co. Sheriff's Office to conduct a ramp check.

Authorities detained the plane when it landed, just before 6 p.m., KBI said. Searching the plane, they reportedly found over 144 lbs. of cocaine, which they say would be wort around $2 million on the street.

After seizing the drugs and the plane, a Beechcraft Queen Air, the pilot and passenger on were arrested, the KBI said. They did not release their names, describing them as two men, 51 and 26-years-old.

The KBI, DHS, and Seward Co. Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright WIBW (2017).