Dog found chained at Longview Lake has new home

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A dog that was left chained to a cinder block at Longview Lake has found a new home. 

Deputy left home with his new family on Thursday. 

He was found chained to a cinder block and left to drown on May 1. 

