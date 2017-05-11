Man sentenced to 11 years for role in crash that killed toddler

Boyd Chism was sentenced to more than 11 years in jail for his role in a deadly crash in Overland Park, Kansas on November 7, 2015.

Chism was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm for slamming his car into the back of another car Heather Poole and her family were in, sending it into the intersection where it was hit by an oncoming truck.

Poole's 17-month-old daughter, Addilynn, later died at a hospital from injuries and her young brother suffered serious injuries.

Chism has been in jail for 552 days.

Neither the family of the toddler nor Chism wanted to comment after the sentencing.

