Mayor: Announcement on airport future on Friday

Kansas City Mayor Sly James (KCTV5) Kansas City Mayor Sly James (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Mayor Sly James said an announcement regarding the future of Kansas City International Airport will be made Friday morning. 

The announcement is set for 8:30 a.m. 

In a news release about the event, an announcement about an "innovative proposal for a new single terminal airport" is expected. 

