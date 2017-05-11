Councilwoman: Burns & McDonnell involved in new single-terminal airport plan for Kansas City

Kansas City Mayor Sly James said an announcement regarding the future of Kansas City International Airport will be made Friday morning.

Councilwoman Jolie Justus confirms to KCTV5 News that Burns & McDonnell are involved in financing a new single-terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

It's estimated to cost $1 billion.

In order to happen, the proposal must be approved by the Kansas City city council. Voters in Kansas City would also have to approve the measure.

The future of the airport has long been on the agenda, however no action has been taken yet.

In May 2016, James announced the city would put plans to improve the airport on hold.

“While I still feel a new air terminal is inevitable, it’s clear that the time is not now,” James said back then. “So I think we are best served by pausing the conversation for now and focusing on our city’s other priorities.”

Chatter about an airport crossed state lines as Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback confirmed the state was interested in building an airport in Johnson County, KS.

James' announcement is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

