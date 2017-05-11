Man charged in connection to KCK triple homicide

A man has been charged in connection to a triple homicide in Wyandotte County this week.

Jason Tucker, 28, was charged on Thursday with one count of capital murder, one count of attempted capital murder and one count of attempted burglary.

Bernadette Gosserand, 47, Jeremy Rocha, 26, and Vincent Rocha, 47, were murdered Tuesday night at a home in the 1900 block of South Boeke Street.

A fourth person was shot by the gunman, according to Kansas City, KS police.

Three children were inside the home at the time of the triple homicide.

Police and K-9 units chased the suspect for a short distance before taking him into custody in the 3200 block of Haskell Avenue about 15 minutes from the scene of the shooting. Officers say they knew who they were looking for.

A $1 million has been set.

