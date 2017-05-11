24-year-old Independence man charged with producing child porn of 13-year-old girl

Travis Howard White, a 24-year-old from Independence, Missouri, has been charged in federal court with producing child pornography.

The federal criminal complaint alleges that White used a 13-year-old victim to produce child pornography between May 14 and June 2 of last year.

White was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday.

He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

The investigation began when law enforcement learned the victim, identified in court documents as Minor Victim 1, was living with White. She told investigators that she met White online in January of last year when she was 13 years old and living in Kansas.

They began “sexting” and exchanging nude photographs, she said.

When she and her mother moved to Kansas City, Missouri in September of last year, they stayed at a hotel for a few days before her mother returned to Kansas and left her with White.

The victim was placed in emergency police protective custody on March 1 of this year.

Investigators found numerous Facebook messages exchanged between White and the victim. Their conversations were sexual in nature, the affidavit said, and included instructions from White about what sort of pictures the victim should take and what sort of activity to engage in.

The victim allegedly sent White several sexually explicit images of herself and White, in turn, sent her a nude image of himself.

White also sent the victim about three dozen images depicting horses and dogs engaged in the sexually explicit abuse of females of varying and indeterminate age, the affidavit said.

White told investigators he engaged in sexual activity with the victim at numerous locations in the metro. He also said he engaged in similar discussions with approximately “50 to 100” other females, a number of whom were underage, via Facebook and other means.

To date, investigators have identified approximately a dozen underage girls with whom White has engaged in sexually explicit communications.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, cautioned that the charge contained in this complaint is an accusation and not evidence of guilt.

