What was thought to be roadside explosives turns out to be balloon

The ATF was called in after a Missouri driver said he believed he had set off a pair of roadside explosives in Livingston County.

However, it seems there is a very different explanation for what happened.

What started as an investigation into explosives on the side of the road ended up being considerably more innocent.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit say it was actually a balloon.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received the call on Wednesday evening.

A delivery truck was driving down County Road 510, when he saw a purple string going across the road. He went over it and then heard what he thought was an explosion.

Deputies then called in the fire marshal who got in contact with the MSHP to check things out.

"The bomb squad went down and did an investigation and didn't see anything further other than the first original purple string that was across the roadway,” said Deputy David Bagley with the Livingston Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say the explosive device was just a balloon, but better it’s better to be safe than sorry.

