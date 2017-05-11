KC man sentenced to 25 years for producing child porn of 2-year-old

Conner Michael Webb, a 28-year-old from KC, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole for producing child pornography of a 2-year-old victim.

Tom Larson, Acting US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced the sentence on Thursday.

Webb pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2016 to producing child pornography.

The investigation began when the subject of a federal investigation and prosecution for child pornography in Kansas was arrested in November of 2015.

Federal agents searched that man’s computer and cell phone and found numerous chat conversations with Webb, who used the profile name of “Kinky PedoBoy.” During one of those conversations, the person in Kansas sent Webb several child pornography images and videos.

Webb sent a pornographic video of the 2-year-old victim, taken with his cell phone, to the person in Kansas.

On Oct. 15, 2015, Webb asked the person in Kansas to send him something to “get me in the mood” before he picked up the 2-year-old victim identified in court documents as “Jane Doe.” The person in Kansas sent Webb several images and videos of child pornography and then Webb sent a pornographic video he had just taken of Jane Doe back to that individual in Kansas.

A federal search warrant was executed at Webb’s residence on Dec. 2, 2015. Officers seized Webb’s computers, phones and media.

Webb was at home during the search and was arrested.

Webb admitted that he been communicating with that person in Kansas for about six years.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

