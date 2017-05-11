Missouri documents outline abuse, neglect of Adrian Jones

The files show a little boy reaching out for help, telling strangers he was locked in rooms and beaten.

The State of Missouri has released new documents that show the abuse and neglect of Adrian Jones, the 7-year-old KCK boy who was fed to pigs.

Over 400 pages outline what social workers saw and were worried about.

The report shows a pattern of abuse and neglect. Social workers showed up because neighbors reported the family for filth, abuse and meth sales.

A social worker was clearly frightened to even visit the home, writing "never go out to the home without LE."

The most heartbreaking information is from Adrian:

"Sometimes he kicks me on the back of my head and a little bone comes out."

"My daddy keeps hitting me in the head and punching me in the stomach."

"My mom keeps pulling on my ears, it really hurts."

Jones reported to a social worker that he was locked in his room. His parents didn't feed him and no one kissed him.

The report says Heather and Michael Jones told social workers Adrian had serious behavior problems and that he killed animals. They say Adrian Jones threatened himself and others and couldn't get him insurance and treatment due to a pre-existing condition.

Adrian ended up at a hospital for mental health issues. No one visited him or called him.

Adrian received scores from social workers - a 7 for risk of neglect, which is considered "high." He received a 9 on risk of abuse, which is considered "very high."

