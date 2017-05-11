Harvesters seeking extra produce to donate to the hungry

Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, Missouri has been fighting hunger in the area for a while. However, they still need local harvesters to lend a hand.

It is part of the concept of their year-round Plant a Row for the Hungry program.

Harvesters and gardeners are encouraged to plant an extra row of produce and dedicate that food to the hungry.

Master gardener Mary McClure said she wants the word to get out about this program because she knows some people don't even have to plant an extra row; sometimes they already have extra.

"Sometimes people have so much produce. Like, ‘What do I do with all of this zucchini?’ And they might leave it on their coworker’s desk in the middle of the night because their coworkers don't want any more zucchini. So, we want them to give that to Harvesters so it really goes to someone who can use the produce.”

McClure also said amazing things happen when people dedicate their time, resources, and produce.

"It adds up to tens of thousands of pounds that can go directly to the hungry," she explained.

Even if you don't have a green thumb, McClure encourages everyone to get their hands dirty for a good cause.

"We live here in the breadbasket of America and nature wants us to grow food here,” she said.

If you would like to donate your fresh produce, you can go to the city market downtown or the Brookside market. You can also donate directly to their headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information and a list of more drop-off locations, visit their website here.

