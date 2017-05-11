Mother's Day freebies: Things to do around Kansas City

Whether it's taking in a game, a family outing or treating yourself to yoga, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your mom - or being a mom - this weekend in the metro. (AP)

Whether it's taking in a game, a family outing or treating yourself to yoga, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your mom - or being a mom - this weekend in the metro.

If you and your mom like spending time in the kitchen, why not try something unique like a mozzarella making class at 1889 Pizza Napoletana.

It's a hands-on workshop on Mother's Day so you and mom can make your own mozzarella and share a pizza and salad together. It's $35 total for both of you.

If you prefer being outside, why not celebrate mom at the Kansas City Zoo. Moms get in for free on Mother's Day, and the zoo will be giving all moms a special gift upon arrival from Sunfresh Grocery.

For the baseball fan in your family, why not root for the Kansas City Royals with mom on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. Mother's Day is also Ladies Sun Hat Day at The K, and the first 10,000 women who arrive will get a free sun hat.

And the freebies keep coming.

Take your mom to Cool Crest Family Fun Center for a mini golf game. She'll play for free with a paid player at a regular price.

Legoland Discovery Center is offering free admission for moms on Mother's Day and the same with Powell Gardens and Sea Life Kansas City.

As for treats, if mom likes donuts, Lamar's is giving moms get a free donut and coffee. Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free doughnut for mothers who are AARP members

Eat at Fogo de Chao on Mother's Day and get a card for a free meal for your mom's next visit.

TCBY is offering a free frozen yogurt, up to six ounces.

And what's always free -- your time. And that may be what mom wants most, just to spend time with you.

