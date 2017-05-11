KCK elementary school students take steps to end malnutrition

Through the UNICEF Kid Power program, students wear a Kid Power Band, similar to a Fitbit, that tracks physical activity. (KCTV5)

Third graders are known for being full of energy, something that could drive teachers crazy. But one metro teacher has found a way to harness that energy and use it to help those less fortunate.

Mrs. Stockwell’s third grade class at Douglas Elementary School has a lot of energy, and now they are using that, to help others.

“It’s all about ending global malnutrition,” Stockwell said.

Through the UNICEF Kid Power program, students wear a Kid Power Band, similar to a Fitbit, that tracks physical activity. They count steps, but those steps earn points to send food packets to malnourished children around the world.

“It's really great because the kids can get active,” Stockwell said. “They get to save other kids and help them and just learn about all sorts of stuff that is a little bigger than they are.”

For every 2,400 steps the students take with their tracker, they get one point. It takes 10 points to get one food packet sent to a child in need.

“As a class we have 1,000, which is roughly about five kids that we are saving with all the stuff that we are doing," Stockwell said.

She adds an activity or an exercise every day to keep the kids moving, and learning about how they are helping others.

The class averages more than 12,000 steps a day, and their goal is to hit 13,000 before the school year ends.

“It doesn’t take much, it’s something small that we all can do. We walk every single day," Stockwell said.

She hopes that the program catches on and even more schools and classrooms join next school year.

