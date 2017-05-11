University of Missouri to cut 12 percent of budget

The University of Missouri System has decided to cut 12 percent of its budget from all schools, colleges and divisions on campus in fiscal year 2018. (University of Missouri System)

The University of Missouri System has decided to cut 12 percent of its budget from all schools, colleges and divisions on campus in fiscal year 2018.

The Columbia Missourian reports that budget plans for 2018 were released by all four University of Missouri System campuses on Wednesday.

Interim Chancellor Garnett Stokes sent an email outlining the cuts and noted personnel losses and the reallocation of certain programs. She didn't say which departments or programs specifically stood to face the most cuts.

Stokes says she won't provide more specifics on the cuts to protect personnel. Final details won't be shared until after June 1.

Until then, the system will hold two forums next week for feedback before the budget is submitted to system President Mun Choi on May 19.

