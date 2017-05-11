Shots fired after Blue Springs home break-in that set off police manhunt

The lockdown was put in place at Lucy Franklin Elementary, James Lewis Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School after a home invasion nearby where shots were fired. (Brett Akagi/KCTV5 News)

Shots were fired after a home break-in that set off a police manhunt and led to a lockdown at three schools.

Those lockdowns at Lucy Franklin Elementary, James Lewis Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School have since been lifted.

Three of the four suspects who allegedly broke into a home near Northwest Sherwood and Northwest Third Street are now in custody.

Allan Quigley says he saw a man knocking on windows of his neighbor’s house Thursday morning. And an hour later, he saw three men running out of the house.

When investigators arrived at the home about 11:15 a.m., they found nearly 10 shell casings in a driveway of Quigley’s house. It was those gunshots that caught one neighbor’s attention.

“I heard gunshots and there was a young black gentleman running down the street looking over his shoulder, and I thought that was strange,” neighbor Larry Sims said.

Quigley said it was instinct to fire his gun.

“I heard a noise. I heard a pop. I think someone has been shot. I don’t know what’s going on. I think my neighbor might be in there. I just saw some guys and so I ran downstairs,” Quigley said. “Then I shot. I was trying to hit them in the legs.”

Quigley says he went inside with two other neighbors. They wanted to make sure the owner of the home was not hurt.

During the break-in, the suspects took two guns. One was an AK-47 and one was a 9-mm. The AK-47 was found by police.

