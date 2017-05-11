3 Blue Springs schools locked down while police search for robbery suspects

Lucy Franklin Elementary, James Lewis Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School are affected at this time. (Brett Akagi/KCTV5 News)

Three schools have been locked down in Blue Springs on Thursday after a residential burglary with shots fired in the area. (Brett Akagi/KCTV5 News)

Three schools have been locked down in Blue Springs on Thursday after a residential burglary with shots fired in the area.

Lucy Franklin Elementary, James Lewis Elementary and Brittany Hill Middle School are affected at this time.

Pink Hill Road just east of Highway 7 is also shut down during while a manhunt is underway for two suspects.

The burglary happened about 11:15 a.m. at a home in the 2900 block of East Third Street. When police responded, they were able to apprehend two suspects who were fleeing on foot.

KCTV5 News has a crew on the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.