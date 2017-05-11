Saint Joseph woman's handmade wheelchairs helps thousands of needy internationally

A Saint Joseph woman has made it her mission to help thousands of people living with disabilities in the poorest areas of the world by assembling handmade wheelchairs and delivering them to rural villages in Nicaragua. (Mobility Matters)

A Saint Joseph woman has made it her mission to help thousands of people living with disabilities in the poorest areas of the world by assembling handmade wheelchairs and delivering them to rural villages in Nicaragua.

Michelle Morgan says she was inspired by her 17-year-old stepdaughter, Maddie, who has cerebral palsy. With no use of her legs and very limited use of her arms and hands, Maddie’s motorized wheelchair is the only way she can get around.

Maddie says she asked her step-mom if they could help people with disabilities in developing countries after learning many of them are stuck inside their homes day after day.

“It’s important for people to get wheelchairs because it’s not fair for them to have to sit inside all day in a bed. That’s just no way to live,” Maddie said.

After extensive research and fundraising, Morgan launched the Mobility Matters International Humanitarian Project.

“It’s about dignity. It’s about freedom for their families. It’s about hope,” she said.

Partnering with Metanoia Ministries and the Free Wheelchair Mission, a few times a year, Morgan and a team of volunteers travel to the most rural areas of Nicaragua, assembling and distributing free wheelchairs to people who desperately need them.

“Without a wheelchair like Madeline, they will spend their lives in a hammock or in a dark room on a mat,” Morgan said.

The wheelchair seats are made of durable plastic that looks like a piece of lawn furniture. The tires are bike tires, which makes them easy to repair. Each wheelchair costs $80 to make.

“We want to try and get as many people as we can to donate their money or donate their time or anything they can to get the word out that people need wheelchairs,” Maddie said.

“Our mission is simple,” said Michelle. “No one should have to crawl."

Their next trip to Nicaragua will be Aug. 8-16. If you would like to help, click here.

