Lenexa police search for suspect in armed robbery at retail store

The Lenexa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a male suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

The robbery happened about 7 p.m. on Tuesday at a retail store near 95th Street and Quivira Road.

Police say the man browsed the store for about an hour before leaving. He then returned to the store a few minutes later with a handgun and demanded merchandise from the store’s employees.

The employees gave the merchandise to the man and he fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot, 9-inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds. They say he is mostly bald but has a patch of hair on the back of his head and a long scar on left side of his head that may wrap behind his ear.

Witness described the male as having “bad teeth,” with the left front tooth being “significantly” longer than the others.

The man may have a red and blue tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

While initially browsing the store, the man identified himself to employees as “Jake”, “Frederick”, and “Frank Todd”.

Police say the man was driving a mid-2000s dark gray or black Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

