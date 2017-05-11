Shawnee man charged for forging life insurance policy - KCTV5

Shawnee man charged for forging life insurance policy

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas man has been charged after forging a life insurance policy.

Phillip Babcock, 54, of Shawnee, KS, was charged in December 2016 with theft greater than $25,000 and felony forgery.

Babcock was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Authorities say the crimes happened between July 1, 2012, and Feb. 21, 2014 and on Nov. 18, 2014.

An individual referenced as “C.B.,” is listed as a victim. Authorities have not said if the victim and Babcock knew each other.

Babcock is being held on $10,000 bond.

