Shawnee man charged for forging life insurance policy

Babcock was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

A Kansas man has been charged after forging a life insurance policy.

Phillip Babcock, 54, of Shawnee, KS, was charged in December 2016 with theft greater than $25,000 and felony forgery.

Babcock was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Authorities say the crimes happened between July 1, 2012, and Feb. 21, 2014 and on Nov. 18, 2014.

An individual referenced as “C.B.,” is listed as a victim. Authorities have not said if the victim and Babcock knew each other.

Babcock is being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.