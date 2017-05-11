Local suicide prevention group holds Q&A session about Netflix's 13 Reasons

The fictional Netflix series centers around a teen girl who commits suicide and holds 13 people responsible for her death. (KCTV5)

It’s a show that has grabbed the attention of many, including the Kansas Suicide Prevention Center.

The Netflix original, 13 Reasons, is the center of a national debate with critics saying it glamorizes teen suicide.

On Thursday, a question and answer session is being held at the Antioch branch of the Johnson County Library to address many important topics that have stemmed from the show.

The library is located at 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Monica Kurz, director of the Suicide Prevention Center in Kansas, has watched all 13 episodes and she says the show tackles many issues like sexual assault and bullying.

"The shows contains some pretty graphic scenes. Both of sexual assault and death itself," Kurz said. "And that it has some concerned in the mental health community and the prevention community about the graphic nature of the show and about it glamorizing suicide."

But Kurz says the show fails in showing the resources out there available for teens. She wants everyone in the Kansas City area to know help is closer than they think.

“The show also depicts the adults, the parents and the school counselor as not being helpful for the teens that are experiencing some really traumatic stuff,” Kurz said. “So, I think that’s one of the main problems. We want teens to know that there is help available. And that people will believe them.”

The question and answer session will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Parents, teachers and teens are all welcome to attend.

