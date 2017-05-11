Woman trapped in mobile home after tree topples power line in Independence

A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
The Kansas City, KS Police Department announced a new crime initiative Tuesday aimed at decreasing crimes the police chief says are skyrocketing.More >
The Kansas City, KS Police Department announced a new crime initiative Tuesday aimed at decreasing crimes the police chief says are skyrocketing.More >
People in one Kansas City, KS neighborhood are waking up with questions after four people were shot and three were killed Tuesday night.More >
People in one Kansas City, KS neighborhood are waking up with questions after four people were shot and three were killed Tuesday night.More >
An overnight robbery left one person in the hospital with a knife wound to the neck on Wednesday.More >
An overnight robbery left one person in the hospital with a knife wound to the neck on Wednesday.More >
While kids may not like to hear that their school is considered challenging, parents generally seek it out. Fourteen Kansas City area schools have been named just that by the Washington Post.More >
While kids may not like to hear that their school is considered challenging, parents generally seek it out. Fourteen Kansas City area schools have been named just that by the Washington Post.More >
A man has been charged after a frightening incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday.More >
A man has been charged after a frightening incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday.More >
The suspect surrendered to officers about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Domestic violence detectives are investigating.More >
The suspect surrendered to officers about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Domestic violence detectives are investigating.More >
Police in Kansas City waited five hours during an overnight standoff before finally entering a house and finding no one. The standoff started about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 5700 block of Euclid Avenue.More >
Police in Kansas City waited five hours during an overnight standoff before finally entering a house and finding no one. The standoff started about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 5700 block of Euclid Avenue.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death near 11th Street and Prospect Avenue.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death near 11th Street and Prospect Avenue.More >