Woman trapped in mobile home after tree topples power line in Independence

An Independence woman was trapped inside her mobile home after a falling tree brought live power lines down near the home.

It happened about 5:29 a.m. at a mobile home at Stadium RV Park located in the 10000 block of E US Highway 40.

The woman called police and said a large tree fell on power lines near her home.

Police say live power lines then fell on top of her home after wind split limbs from two trees early Thursday morning.

Firefighters told the woman to stay inside due to the downed lines.

Kansas City Power and Light arrived and cut power to the lines.

The woman was able to leave the mobile home after the power was cut.

Authorities say the tree is being held up by other power lines and is not resting on the home.

No injuries have been reported.

