Police find KCMO house empty after five-hour standoff with woman

Police in Kansas City waited five hours during an overnight standoff before finally entering a house and finding no one.

The standoff started about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 5800 block of Euclid Avenue.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.

Police set up a perimeter and tried to talk with a woman inside the home. She refused to leave or come out.

At that time, a standoff started and continued for several hours. Authorities called in several different tactical units during the standoff.

Police were able to make contact with the woman several times before getting a search warrant and entering the home.

"In this situation, when you have a suspect who is armed and refusing to leave residence, it's safer for us to try to establish dialogue with that person, try to find out what is going on and try to ask them to come out peacefully," Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Stacey Graves said.

But, when officers finally got inside, the woman was nowhere to be found.

Authorities say domestic violence detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

