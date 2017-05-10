Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Michael Flynn - KCTV5

Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Michael Flynn

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect

By Tom LoBianco CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The Senate intelligence committee Wednesday issued a subpoena to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for documents regarding his interactions with Russian officials.

The subpoena comes after Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, alerted the panel that he would not provide documents in response to their April 28 request.

© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.