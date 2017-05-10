Gifted students given opportunity for advanced learning

North Kansas City School students are learning beyond the regular curriculum at a facility designated for gifted students. (KCTV5)

North Kansas City School students are learning beyond the regular curriculum at a facility designated for gifted students.

The facility is called the SAGE Center, which stands for “Students in Academically Gifted Education”.

According to officials, North Kansas City is the only school in the metro area with a building solely dedicated to a gifted program.

Inside the SAGE Center, students will work in a broadcast news center, fly drones and even work with a 3-D printer and laser cutter.

The center, which opened last fall, allows students in grades K-5 to explore unique and creative learning experiences.

Students will leave their traditional classroom once a week to attend the center.

For fifth-grader Gianina Clow, she hopes to one day work in the field of animation.

She said participating in the SAGE Program this year gave her an early start on that dream.

“We did Pixar in a box on laptops," she said. "It was really fun to look at the different strategies and techniques that they use at actual Pixar instead of just small little lessons from people who are just focusing on the fact that we’re just little kids so we can’t learn anything bigger."

Starting next fall the center will also be opened for students in grades 6-8.

The center will also be adding virtual reality, stock market and cyber security to its curriculum.

