Does your dog or cat need expensive pet food?

In 2016, Americans spent nearly $30 billion on pet food. That’s more than a 20-percent increase from the previous year.

There are thousands of brands and a wide range of prices. Picking the right food for your pet and your budget can be overwhelming.

“Super, premium high-end dog food does have some benefits to the dog, and they don't cost as much as you think because they're such a high-density product that you feed less,” said Greg Smith, owner of The Pet Stop. “If that keeps your dog from having nutrition issues or veterinary issues, it's a whole lot cheaper than seeing your veterinarian."

Smith has owned The Pet Stop for decades and has watching the pet food industry boom, now carrying twice as many pet food brands compared to 10 years ago.

Bryan Severns manages the Food Programs and Services for Kansas State’s Olathe campus where they research and analyze pet food.

“From an industry standpoint, and this goes for human foods too, we love choice and we like to feed ourselves and our pets what we like to perceive to be healthy,” Severns said.

Severns says dogs foods with ingredients many pet owners avoid, including corn, grain, and gluten, can still be healthy for your pet.

“Dogs are omnivores, so they can eat anything,” Severns said.

Severns pointed out, some of the pricier dog foods made for specific needs, including allergies and age of the pet can be a good investment.

