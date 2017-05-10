Man in custody after police surrounded Northland home

Police initially went to a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood on North Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Northwest 62nd Street. That is just east of U.S. Highway 169. (KCTV5)

A man is in custody after a police surrounded a home in the Northland.

The suspect surrendered to officers about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Domestic violence detectives are investigating.

Police initially went to a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood on North Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Northwest 62nd Street. That is just east of U.S. Highway 169.

Officers were sent because of a disturbance call involving someone who might be armed with a weapon. About 40 minutes later, police called in their tactical officers to surround the home.

No injuries were reported.

