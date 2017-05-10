Man in custody after police surrounded Northland home - KCTV5

Man in custody after police surrounded Northland home

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
Police initially went to a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood on North Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Northwest 62nd Street. That is just east of U.S. Highway 169. (KCTV5) Police initially went to a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood on North Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Northwest 62nd Street. That is just east of U.S. Highway 169. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is in custody after a police surrounded a home in the Northland. 

The suspect surrendered to officers about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Domestic violence detectives are investigating. 

Police initially went to a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood on North Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Northwest 62nd Street. That is just east of U.S. Highway 169.

Officers were sent because of a disturbance call involving someone who might be armed with a weapon.  About 40 minutes later, police called in their tactical officers to surround the home.

No injuries were reported.    

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.