Kansas City police surround Northland home in standoff

Kansas City police have a home surrounded in the city's Northland.

Police initially went to a home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood on North Pennsylvania Avenue just north of Northwest 62nd Street. That is just east of U.S. Highway 169.

Officers were sent because of a disturbance call involving someone who might be armed with a weapon.

About 40 minutes later, police called in their tactical officers to surround the home.

Police believe the man is a suspect in an assault case. They believe he is alone in the home. They are trying to get the man to come out of the house peacefully.

Police dispatch says it is not aware of any homes in the area being evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

