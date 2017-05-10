Wentworth Military Academy's closing has nearby businesses worried

Once Wentworth Military Academy closes, more than 100 people will lose their jobs in the town of Lexington, and that has people worried. (KCTV5)

The quiet town has a lot of history, including the more than 100-year-old military academy in the middle.

For the locally owned businesses in the town square, losing the hundreds of patrons will impact their business but also the spirit of the town. The owners of the laundromat in town say they've had to fire four people already.

"It’ll impact us all in a way," said Marla Bartlet, owner Marla’s Salon.

Bartlet has lived in Lexington her entire life, and she’s been connected to the Wentworth Military Academy in a way only she can be.

She gives 240 cadets at Wentworth haircuts every two weeks, and for her it’s chaotic. But for her, the haircuts Wednesday night are also sad.

“Tonight is my last night,” she said.

That’s because Saturday is the last commencement ceremony, and Bartlet says the more than 100 jobs and hundreds of students leaving the town will be felt everywhere.

“The cleaners, the churches, the restaurants. I think it is going to impact us all in a way,” she said.

The academy is closing because of financial strain. It’s been open since the 1880s. There hasn’t been any word on what could be taking over the campus.

Officials at the academy say they have had alumni stopping by all month to take pictures and remember the school.

