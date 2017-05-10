Man found shot to death in street near 11th, Prospect

The Kansas City, KS Police Department announced a new crime initiative Tuesday aimed at decreasing crimes the police chief says are skyrocketing.More >
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
People in one Kansas City, KS neighborhood are waking up with questions after four people were shot and three were killed Tuesday night.More >
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.More >
A dry and sunny morning is expected to make a sharp turn as severe weather is expected for the entire metro area on Wednesday. StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says scattered showers and storms are expected to develop shortly before noon on Wednesday.More >
While kids may not like to hear that their school is considered challenging, parents generally seek it out. Fourteen Kansas City area schools have been named just that by the Washington Post.More >
An overnight robbery left one person in the hospital with a knife wound to the neck on Wednesday.More >
A long-time staple in Branson, Missouri will not reopen for the 2017 season.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
