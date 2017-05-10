Man found in shot to death in street near 11th, Prospect - KCTV5

Man found in shot to death in street near 11th, Prospect

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death near 11th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers were patrolling the area about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were flagged down by a pedestrian. They were alerted to a man in the street.

Officers located a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded and declared the man dead. The victim is described as a black male in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

