Maness, Alburquerque promoted by Royals; Colon, O'Brien cut - KCTV5

Maness, Alburquerque promoted by Royals; Colon, O'Brien cut

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Kansas City Royals have promoted Seth Maness from Triple-A Omaha, less than nine months after the right-hander had ligament surgery on his pitching elbow. (KCTV5) The Kansas City Royals have promoted Seth Maness from Triple-A Omaha, less than nine months after the right-hander had ligament surgery on his pitching elbow. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The Kansas City Royals have promoted Seth Maness from Triple-A Omaha, less than nine months after the right-hander had ligament surgery on his pitching elbow.

Maness had what is called "primary repair" surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament Aug. 18 and signed a minor league deal with the Royals on Feb. 13. In four seasons with St. Louis, Maness went 17-10 with a 3.19 ERA in 244 relief appearances.

Kansas City selected the contracts of Maness and right-hander Al Alburquerque from Omaha on Wednesday, and optioned Jake Junis, who got the win in the Royals' 12-inning victory Tuesday, to the Pacific Coast League club.

Infielder Christian Colon and first baseman-outfielder Peter O'Brien were designated for assignment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.