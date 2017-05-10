Racial slur discovered on Blue Springs business - KCTV5

Racial slur discovered on Blue Springs business

Posted: Updated:
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Blue Springs are investigating after a racial slur was painted in front of the Turn-N-Headz Barber Shop at 782 SW 40 Highway. 

In a news release from police, they say the business is a minority-owned business. 

The slur was discovered on Wednesday morning. 

If you have information, contact the police department at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.