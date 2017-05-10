Racial slur discovered on Blue Springs business

Police in Blue Springs are investigating after a racial slur was painted in front of the Turn-N-Headz Barber Shop at 782 SW 40 Highway.

In a news release from police, they say the business is a minority-owned business.

The slur was discovered on Wednesday morning.

If you have information, contact the police department at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

